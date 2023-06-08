Coletta Hosting Charlestown Pride Celebration June 13

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta is hosting the annual Charlestown Pride Celebration on Tuesday, June 13, at 4:30pm at the Schrafft’s City Center. The event will be held in partnership with The Flatley Company, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Representative Dan Ryan, and Charlestown members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m excited to continue this beautiful tradition in Charlestown and gather for a celebration of love in honor of our LGBTQ+ neighbors. All are welcome to join and stand in solidarity to show that this month and every month, ‘love is love’. Please share with neighbors and friends,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta. The inaugural Charlestown LGBTQ+ Pride celebration took place in 2020 and was proudly sponsored by the district one councilor as well as the entire state delegation. We are proud to continue the tradition of ensuring all Charlestown residents feel supported, welcomed, included, and loved in their own community. The event will begin at 4:30pm with a short program followed by refreshments