News Briefs

Charlestown Democrats to Elect Delegates to Democratic State Convention

On Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 PM, Democrats will convene in person at the Charlestown branch of the Boston Public Library to elect 14 delegates and 4 alternates to represent Charlestown (Boston Ward 2) at the 2023 State Democratic Convention, where delegates will gather to discuss the critical issues facing the people of the Commonwealth and set an agenda for the party in the year ahead.

Registered and pre-registered Democrats in Charlestown who will be 16 years old by May 23, 2023 may vote and be elected as delegates or alternates during the caucus. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention. The 2023 Convention will be in person at the Tsongas Arena in Lowell, MA on September 23.

Those interested in getting involved with the Charlestown Democratic Committee should contact Chair Missy Sikorski at [email protected].

Senator DiDomenico Hosting Office Hours for Constituents

State Senator Sal DiDomenico will be hosting virtual office hours on Wednesday, June 7 from 5:30-7:00pm. Sign up below to chat with my staff and me about any issues you have with government services, topics you would like to discuss, or just stop by and say hello. “I am here to serve all my constituents across Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea, and Everett, and I encourage anyone interested to sign up,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico.

ONLINE VERSION: Register here: bit.ly/SalOfficeHours

PRINT VERSION: You can register by emailing my staff at [email protected] or calling my office at 617-722-1650.

‘Works on Paper’ by Donald C. Kelley Opens on Friday June 16

Topsy-Turvy is a reflection of Donald C. Kelley’s keen artistic eye, which invites the viewer to witness his unique perspective. His enormous body of work is characteristic of the unexpected, including figures upside down or jumbled together, abstract pieces with holes and torn paper, and paintings with very thick impasto that required months to dry. Unlike some artists who stay in one lane, Donald’s work covers a broad range of media from pastels, watercolor, woodcuts, etchings, sculpture, and oils.

This exhibition is curated by Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC) Members, and longtime friends of Donald’s, Dara Pannebaker, Rose Coleman and Joseph Caruso.

Donald C. Kelley (April 29, 1928 – March 16, 2018) was a founding member of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, a prolific artist, an inspiring mentor, and a great friend of the AGC. The AGC is proud to carry on Donald’s legacy of cultivating the arts in Charlestown, which is why they have dedicated their StoveFactory Gallery in his honor.

As an Alumni of both Museum School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and Yale University, Donald’s body of work spans decades, and are housed in the collections of the Boston Athenaeum, the Print Department of the Boston Public Library, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and in private collections.

Topsy-Turvy: Works on Paper by Donald C. Kelley will run two weekends from June 16th (opening reception from 5:00 – 8:00 PM) and the following two Saturdays/Sundays through June 25th, or by appointment.

For more information regarding this exhibition, or to make a viewing appointment, please visit artistsgroupofcharlestown.com, or reach by email at [email protected].

A reception will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on opening day at StoveFactory Gallery.