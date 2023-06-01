Charlestown Sees 45-Percent Drop in Part One Crime From Last Year

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Charlestown had seen a 45-percent decrease in Part One Crime from last year, according to Boston Police.

Between Jan. 1 and May 21 of this year, 64 incidents of Part One crime were reported in Area A-15, compared with 116 incidents during the same timeframe last year. This year also marked an approximately 42-percent decline from the district’s five-year average for Part One crime of 111 incidents.

Part One crime includes violent crimes (homicide; rape and attempted rape; robbery and attempted robbery; and aggravated assault), as well as property crimes (burglary and attempted burglary; larceny and attempted larceny; and vehicle theft and attempted vehicle theft).

No homicides were reported in Charlestown either this year or last year, while the five-year average in the neighborhood was one in this category.

The rate of rapes and attempted rapes held steady with one incident a piece both this year and last, which was also a decrease from the five-year average of two incidents in this category.

Robberies and attempted robberies were down nearly 67 precent as the number fell to three from nine in 2022. This year also marked a 50-percent decrease from the five-year average of six incidents in this category.

Incidents of domestic aggravated assault were down 60 percent as the number fell to four from 10 last year. This year also marked a 50-percent reduction from the five-year average of eight incidents in this category.

Likewise, incidents of non-domestic aggravated assault dropped almost 29 percent, with five this year, compared to seven in 2022. This year also marked a 50-percent drop from the five-year average of 10 incidents in this category.

Commercial burglaries were down 60 percent as the number dropped to two from five last year. This year also marked a 50-percent reduction from the five-year average of three incidents in this category.

Residential burglaries dropped nearly 38 percent, with five this year, compared to eight in 2022. This year also marked a nearly 55-percent drop from the five-year of 11 incidents in this category.

Incidents of larceny from a motor vehicle were down almost 66 percent as the number dropped to 13 from 38 last year. The five-year average for this category was 39 incidents.

Other larcenies were down nearly 24 percent as the number fell to 26 from 34 in 2022. This year also marked a nearly 32-percent reduction of 38 incidents in this category.

Auto thefts were up 25 percent as the number climbed to five from four last year. But this was still a nearly 17-prcent reduction of six incidents in this category.

Citywide, Part One crime was down 5 percent as the number of incidents dropped to 5,307 from 5,606 last year.