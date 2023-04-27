Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 7 p.m. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, May 2nd from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The agenda will be published on our website next week. All residents are encouraged to attend and bring their neighborhood questions, concerns, and suggestions.

Meeting/Event Updates: Council and committee meetings, as well as Council coffee hours are listed and updated on the CNC calendar, cnc02129.org. Our general and committee meetings are open to the public – so residents do not need an invitation to attend and are not required to RSVP or reserve a space. However, if you would like to receive a calendar invitation for an event and email updates with important meeting updates, then just click an event’s ‘Add to Calendar’ button and provide your email address. Coffee hours are informal drop-in events scheduled by council members to connect with residents. Contact us anytime at [email protected] and find updates on CNC02129.org. We look forward to seeing you all soon!