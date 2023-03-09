Mayor of Charlestown Race Starts Soon

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The annual Mayor of Charlestown race, the only election you can buy is quickly approaching!

The object of the Mayor of Charlestown race is to raise money for the 2023 Bunker Hill Day Parade and All Roads Charlestown. The proceeds will be used to sponsor bands and floats by All Roads.

The Eligibility Requirements for Candidacy in the Mayor’s Race are:

Must be at least a five year resident of Charlestown.

Must be at least 21 years of age or older.

Must attend The Bunker Hill Block Party on June 10.

Must march or ride in the Bunker Hill Day Parade on June 11.

All interested in participating must submit their names to All Roads Charlestown at [email protected] no later than March 31.

Rules of the Race:

Candidates will sell official “Charlestown Mayor” ballots for $1.00 each.

Candidates are allowed to sell ballots from April 1 thru June 8.

Candidates are encouraged to sell as many ballots as possible, by any means necessary. Get Creative! There is no limit as to how many ballots one person can purchase.

Each ballot purchased will enter the buyer into a raffle for cash prizes:

First Place: $500.

Secondnd Place: $250.

All Candidates are responsible for their own ballots and the return of all monies received through sales and any unsold ballots. Failure to do so will result in disqualification.

All ballots sold will be submitted in cash to the committee.

All Candidates are strongly encouraged to attend all Charlestown Pride Week events.

The Candidate with the most ballots sold will receive the title of “Mayor of Charlestown” for the term of 1 year, starting in June 2023 to June 2024.

In addition to being declared the Mayor of Charlestown, the Winner will also receive 30% of their ballot sales as a Grand Prize.

In the event that the elected Mayor is unable to fulfill their duties, the committee will also be selecting a first runner up, who will receive 10% of their ballot sales as a prize.

Winners can also donate their prize money to a local Charlestown charity or organization.

The Winner will be announced at the Bunker Hill Block Party on June 10.

(We will also be streaming it live on Facebook @ All Roads Charlestown)

Mayoral Duties Include:

The new Mayor must attend at least 3 Charlestown non-profit fundraisers throughout their term.

They must attend Townie Santa.

Volunteer at least once at Harvest on Vine.

Must attend the 2024 Townie Toast.

Must attend all 2024 Charlestown Pride Week events as well as The Bunker Hill Day Block party.

Note: The “Mayor of Charlestown Committee” has the right to disqualify any candidate who does not abide by the rules.

The Mayor of Charlestown Committee is composed of the following residents Erica Walsh , Aileen Gorman and Sean Boyle.