Coletta Discusses Council Work at CNC Meeting

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta discussed her work for Charlestown residents during a scheduled appearance at the Charlestown Neighborhood Council monthly meeting Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

It was an impressive 80-minute performance by the dynamic, first-term city councillor who accentuated her accomplishments and goals and then fielded several questions from CNC members and residents on a wide range of topics.

“It’s always a pleasure to be here in front of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council,” began Coletta, who represents Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End on the Boston City Council. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent this neighborhood. I want to thank you all so much for your support over the last ten months and holding me accountable which is what you’re supposed to of your elected officials.”

Coletta spoke about some of her top priorities on the Council, including housing affordability, climate resiliency, ensuring excellence in Boston schools, and providing efficient and effective municipal services for residents.

Coletta drew applause from the audience when she highlighted her work in a food recovery program that takes “safe-to-consume foods from places such as Shaw’s and Whole Foods and we give it directly to the folks who are on the ground and distributing food in record time.”

Addressing the issue of housing affordability in Charlestown, Coletta said, “In my individual conversations with developers, I’m pushing them and telling them you need more affordability for the folks of Charlestown that is actually affordable. I am pushing developers and builders in this community to build for folks who live here and want to stay here. That’s a priority of mine.”

Speaking about the Clougherty Pool, Coletta said it was an honor to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with residents last summer to demand oversight and transparency on the abrupt closure of the pool.

“Together we were able to deliver an investment of $30 million for this iconic anchor space so that future generations of Charlestown families can enjoy it for years to come,” wrote Coletta in her annual report for 2022.

A member of the CNC asked if there could be new summer programs established in Charlestown during the time that the pool is being renovated. Coletta pledged to work with residents to create recreational alternatives for Charlestown youth.

Dr. Gerald Angoff, a Charlestown resident who attended the meeting, said that he was “extremely impressed” by Coletta’s presentation.

“I think she listened well and answered questions that were targeted and appropriate,” said Angoff.