Charlestown Marina Wins Large Marina of the Year

Charlestown, MA: Charlestown Marina has been named Large Marina of the Year by Marina Dock Age Magazine. This prestigious national award is the result of a competitive process for marinas across the United States with over 250 slips. The marinas are judged on their management, engineering, marketing, community service, and environmental initiatives.

The marina staff traveled to Nashville, TN in December of 2022 to attend the annual Docks Expo and accept the award. The full-length article has just been published in Marina Dock Age’s March 2023 Issue.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Marina Dock Age. We took over the property, which was shut down by the State, and we completely rebuilt it – transforming it from being the worst marina in the country to one of the very best. We appreciate the support of the permitting agencies, waterfront advocacy groups, industry partners, and our Charlestown neighbors to create this wonderful community asset and boating destination” said owners Ann and Chuck Lagasse.

Charlestown Marina, prior to being owned by Ocean Havens, LLC, was condemned by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Since the marina came under new ownership in 2014, the facility has undergone a complete transformation. They have created a new world-class destination on Boston Harbor and now welcome vessels up to 600’ in length from around the globe.

About Charlestown Marina: Located in the historic Charlestown Navy Yard, Charlestown Marina contains 371 slips to accommodate vessels up to 600’ in length. The marina invites the public to enjoy over 2,880 feet of harbor walk, complete with comfortable furniture, historic interpretive signage, beautiful flowers, and sweeping harbor views. Charlestown Marina is owned by Ocean Havens, LLC, and has sister properties that include Boston Yacht Haven Inn & Marina, Fan Pier Marina, Boston Harbor Shipyard and Marina, and Provincetown Marina.