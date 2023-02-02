Coletta Requesting Hearing on Loss of Rehearsal Space

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

District 1 Councillor Gabriela Coletta joined with fellow District 9 Councillor Liz Breadon in sponsoring an order requesting a hearing before the council to discuss the loss of rehearsal space for musicians.

The recent closing of the Sound Museum in Brighton and possible closing of the Charlestown Rehearsal Studios on Terminal Street have many local artists questioning where they will be able to practice.

Solutions have been provided to those who used the Brighton facility, there are no solutions by those impacted by additional evictions from rehearsal space according to the Councillors.

Invited to attend the hearing are the Office of Arts and Culture, the Arts Stays Here Coalition, stakeholders and the public.

The hearing has not yet been scheduled.