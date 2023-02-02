CNC Corner

Annual Meeting: The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a public, in person meeting on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. This is our annual meeting. The newly elected council members will be seated at the meeting and the council members will then elect the 2023 officers. We will also discuss the council’s 2023 priorities. All Charlestown residents are encouraged to attend. Please send questions, matters of concern, or priorities for the coming year via email to [email protected]

Special Election: The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a special election on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Voting will be in-person from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boston Police station at 20 Vine St., Hayes Square, Charlestown, MA. Four (4) open seats will be on the ballot: two (2) at-large seats and two (2) precinct seats, one in each of Precincts 6 and 8. Three (3) seats will not be on the ballot: the candidates in Precincts 3 & 4 are uncontested and no nominations were submitted for Precinct 7. All Charlestown residents age 18 or older are eligible to vote in the at-large election. Residents of precincts 6 or 8 who are 18 or older may also vote for one candidate in the election for the precinct in which they reside. No proxy or absentee voting. Residents may vote in the special election regardless of their voter registration status. If you are not a registered voter, please bring an ID with your residential address. For more information on the candidates and the election, please see the article in today’s paper and cnc02129.org/elections.