News Briefs

Knights Fundraiser, February 25

Get your tickets now for a night featuring Master Hypnotist Joe DeVito at the Knights of Columbus #62, Medford St. Saturday, February 25th, doors are at 7PM. There will be some local comedy and a DJ as well as the mesmerizing show from DeVito. Tickets are $25 each or get a table with your friends for $200. Support the Knights in Town and have a great night.

Free Apple Devices Classes for Seniors – Change of Dates

Steadfast Solutions will be holding 3 classes on iPhones and iPads on February 27, March 6 +13th. All seniors are welcome to attend at The Golden Age Center to learn how to use your tech. If you own an Apple device please bring it to class. The classes will be progressive, so please plan to attend all 3. There will also be one-on-one sessions available before and after classes. The Golden Age Center is located at 382 Main Street in Charlestown, please contact Director Meaghan Murray 617-635-5175 if you have questions.

School Supply Giveaway

All BPS teachers, students and parents are invited to the Local Seven Ironworkers 3rd Annual School Supply Giveaway with all the essential supplies needed to finish the 2023 school year off strong! They will be giving away school supplies for ALL grades K-12 at 195 Old Colony Ave., South Boston on February 25th 2023, 11a.m.-2p.m.

Any questions about the Event please email [email protected]