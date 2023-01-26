News Briefs

Join FCNY

Joining the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard (FCNY) is a great way to get involved in the community and to stay informed on important issues and current events. In 2022 FCNY continued to make strides back to normalcy. In 2022 we engaged in the following activities:

-Donating to local non-profit organizations providing services to Charlestown residents, focusing on food insecurity and educational and recreational support for Charlestown youth, as well as outdoor art installations in the Navy Yard.

-Holding our annual free outdoor summer concert this summer featuring perennial favorite, the Harvard Alumni Jazz Band

-Offering member discounts at local restaurants and service providers.

-Celebrating the Summer Solstice jointly with Navy Yard Garden & Art with the opening of the art installation “Of Many Minds” plus “Abrakidabra” the magician.

-Holding two free Adaptive Sailing Program, in conjunction with Courageous Sailing, for individuals with disabilities and their families with over 150 participants and sponsorships by Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, DC Beane, State Representative Dan Ryan and City Councilor Gigi Coletta.

-Regular dissemination of important community news and events through our website and email distribution list.

-Member socials at Blackmoor Bar & Kitchen, The Anchor, Dovetail & The Tradesmen.

Become a member in 2023 so that you can be a part of our Navy Yard community of over 200 individual and family members and 50 business members. We have a full schedule of activities planned for 2023 including the Annual Winter Warm Up.

Dues for membership are good from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

Free Apple Devices Classes for Seniors at the Golden Age Center

Steadfast Solutions will be holding 3 classes on iPhones and iPads on February 20, 27 and March 6. All seniors are welcome to attend at The Golden Age Center to learn how to use your tech. If you own an Apple device please bring it to class. The classes will be progressive, so please plan to attend all 3. There will also be one-on-one sessions available before and after classes. The Golden Age Center is located at 382 Main Street in Charlestown, please contact Director Meaghan Murray 617-635-5175 if you have questions.

Knights Fundraiser, February 25

Get your tickets now for a night featuring Master Hypnotist Joe DeVito at the Knights of Columbus #62, Medford St. Saturday, February 25th, doors are at 7PM. There will be some local comedy and a DJ as well as the mesmerizing show from DeVito. Tickets are $25 each or get a table with your friends for $200. Support the Knights in Town and have a great night.

Moody Named to Muhlenberg Dean’s List

Congratulations to William Moody of Charlestown for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Founded in 1848, Muhlenberg is a highly selective, private, four-year residential, liberal arts college offering baccalaureate and graduate programs. With an enrollment of approximately 2,200 students, Muhlenberg College is dedicated to shaping creative, compassionate, collaborative leaders through rigorous academic programs in the arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences; selected preprofessional programs, including accounting, business, education and public health; and progressive workforce-focused post-baccalaureate certificates and master’s degrees.

MVES Hosts Free Virtual Health Events

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) will present two FREE virtual workshop series in January and February 2023.

“Healthy Eating for Successful Living” will be held on Tuesdays, January 31 to February 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to connect virtually through a Zoom platform and take this free class from the comfort of your home.

Throughout the series, you’ll learn more about how nutrition, physical activity and lifestyle changes can promote better health. This virtual workshop series focuses on heart- and bone-healthy nutrition strategies to help maintain or improve wellness and prevent chronic disease development or progression in older adults. Healthy Eating uses the USDA’s MyPlate as a framework.

“My Life; My Health,” a FREE virtual chronic disease self-management workshop series, will be held Monday, February 6 to March 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (No class on Feb. 20.) Learn how to connect virtually through a Zoom platform and take this free class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want chronic disease, pain or discomfort to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

The series is for anyone living with an ongoing medical condition, such as arthritis, asthma, chronic back pain, chronic fatigue syndrome, cancer, COPD, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart disease, high blood pressure, Parkinson’s disease, or stroke. Topics will include managing and controlling pain, beginning (or improving) an exercise program, handling stress and learning to relax, increasing energy, and eating for your health and wellbeing.

Class size is limited for both workshop series, so reserve your spot today. To register, or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867.

Nominate a Young Conservationist

Do you know an outstanding youth who is an advocate for wildlife and conservation? Nominations are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award, presented by Zoo New England.

As part of the celebration of Zootopia, Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala, zoo staff is excited to announce that applications are now being accepted for the Young Conservationist Award. The nominated youth should be enrolled in grades 3 through 12, have demonstrated a positive commitment to conservation at large and/or Zoo New England’s mission, and have engaged in some outstanding action to support this. The award, which includes a $2,500 scholarship to further the recipient’s project and conservation work, will be presented at Zootopia on June 10 at Franklin Park Zoo. The winner and two adults will receive complimentary tickets to Zootopia to participate in the awards ceremony.

“We are honored to once again present the Young Conservationist Award to an outstanding youth who is making a difference for wildlife and the environment,” said John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England. “A cornerstone of the Zoo is to protect the natural world and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards. Our past winners have been inspiring young individuals who share this mission and we can’t wait to continue this tradition.”

The Young Conservationist Award are being accepted through Friday, April 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Nomination forms are available at https://www.zoonewengland.org/zootopia. Please email questions to [email protected]

Zootopia is Zoo New England’s annual fundraising gala. This year’s event, to be held at Franklin Park Zoo on June 10 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m., promises to be an unforgettable evening. The gala begins with an auction, followed by catered tasting stations and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to wear animal-inspired attire.

Zootopia will directly benefit Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo and will help to further the Zoos’ mission to inspire and educate the next generation of conservation stewards and leaders.

To purchase tickets or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.zoonewengland.org/zootopia or call 617-379-5190.