CNC Corner

Special Election: The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a special election on Saturday, February 4, 2023 for seven (7) open seats: two (2) at-large seats and five (5) precinct seats. Voting will be in-person from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Location TBD). All Charlestown residents age 18 or older are eligible to vote in the at-large election. Residents of precincts 3,4,6,7, or 8 who are 18 or older may also vote for one candidate in the election for the precinct in which they reside. Residents may vote in the special election regardless of their voter registration status. If you are not a registered voter, please bring an ID with your residential address. See you Saturday! Updates on cnc02129.org

Annual Meeting: The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold a public, in person meeting on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. This is our annual meeting. The newly elected council members will be seated at the meeting and the council members will then elect the 2023 officers. We will also discuss the council’s 2023 priorities. All Charlestown residents are encouraged to attend. Please send questions, matters of concern, or priorities for the coming year via email to [email protected]