News Briefs

Mass General Brigham Community Care Van Clinic in Charlestown*

The MGH Brigham Community Care van will be at MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center, 73 High Street on January 26 from 4-6p.m.

You do not need to be a Mass General Brigham patient to receive services. We do not ask about your immigration status. The van will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines, antigen testing, and test kits, free flu vaccines for patients with health insurance and free blood pressure screening

Walk-in – no appointment needed; Weather permitting.

Postal employees will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Post Offices across the commonwealth will be closed on Monday, January 16, as our employees pause to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Street delivery on Monday will be limited to guaranteed overnight parcels and there will be no collection of mail.

Full retail and delivery operations will resume on Tuesday, January 17.

FREE AFTER SCHOOL HOMEWORK TUTORING!

All students Kindergarten through ninth grade can register for after school tutoring with highly qualified, fully certified, current Boston Public School educators for weekly in-person homework support. Homework club will run every week(except for dates on which BPS is closed for weather, school breaks or otherwise) through the end of the school year on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4:30pm-6:00pm – beginning January 17.

Parents must register in advance in order to complete our liability waiver and receive weekly sign-up emails. Registration is on a rolling basis throughout the duration of the program. Registered families should expect to receive a weekly Google Document by the end of day each preceding Thursday. The maximum number of students will be eight per session. Students must bring their homework to the Learning Center for tutoring. Chromebooks available for students with online homework.

Please contact Blake Riley, [email protected], with any questions.You do NOT need to be a lacrosse family to join.