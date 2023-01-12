CNC Corner

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an election on Saturday, February 4, 2023 to fill precinct seats and at-large seats. Nomination papers with instructions will be available at CNC02129.org, by email request to [email protected], and in the Charlestown BPL Branch. Completed nomination papers must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than January 25, 2023.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an election on Saturday, February 4, 2023 to fill precinct seats and at-large seats. Nomination papers with instructions will be available at CNC02129.org, by email request to [email protected], and in the Charlestown BPL Branch. Completed nomination papers must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than January 25, 2023.

There are a total of seven (7) seats open for election: two (2) at-large seats and five (5) precinct seats (Precincts 3,4,6,7, and 8). At-large candidates may live anywhere in Charlestown while precinct candidates must live within the boundaries of the voting precinct that they will represent, if elected.

Every voting precinct in Charlestown has new boundaries and yours may have changed significantly enough to place you in a new voting precinct. To confirm your precinct to run for a seat or to vote in the February election, go to https://www.sec.state.ma.us/WhereDoIVoteMA.

We hope that you will take this opportunity to represent your neighbors, promote the well-being of Charlestown and its people, and ensure neighborhood participation in municipal affairs. If you are not running, please vote in support of your neighbors who are asking to represent you.

