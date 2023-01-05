News First Night Boston Celebration by Patriot-Bridge Staff • January 5, 2023 • 0 Comments First Night Boston was a series of events throughout the city to celebrate the New Year. A parade thatmarched from Copley Square to Boston Common, free concerts, ice sculptures, and many other activitieskept young and old entertained, from one year as it turned into the next. Shown above, Fireworks lightup the overcast sky over Boston Common. Spectators endure the rain to watch the First Night Parade and kick in 2023. Members of the Puppeteers Collaborative match in the First Night Parade.