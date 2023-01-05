New Year, New Heights: DiDomenico Ascends to High Leadership Post in State Senate

Sal DiDomenico was set to be inaugurated as state senator at the State House today for his seventh term representing Charlestown in a newly realigned district.

“I will have a different district than when I started this past session,” reported DiDomenico. “I will have all of Everett, all of Chelsea, all of Charlestown, and half the city of Cambridge.”

Sen. Sal DiDomenico

Allston, Brighton, and West End will leave the district. All told, DiDomenico will represent 175,000 residents.

“Yes, that’s a lot of people to make happy, but we do our best,” said DiDomenico humbly. “I am very excited and looking forward to continuing to work on behalf of the residents that I represent in Chelsea, Charlestown, Cambridge and Everett.”

Constituents have come to expect the best from the popular state senator, and DiDomenico has delivered. He has been recognized district and statewide for his many legislative accomplishments.

Constituents say DiDomenico’s office quickly and efficiently responds to requests for assistance or guidance. He has become a leading advocate for education, children, seniors, and low-income families.

Though many supporters and friends urged him to consider a run for one of the state’s constitutional offices in the 2022 election, DiDomenico opted to run for re-election, and he was unopposed on the ballot.

His visibility factor throughout the district is off the charts. DiDomenico is a royal presence at all events, where he always generates a warm reception from city councillors, school committee members, and residents.

A Return as the Senate’s Assistant Majority Leader

During the past session, DiDomenico, 51, was the third most powerful leader in the 40-member State Senate, having served as assistant majority leader.

“I look forward to continuing in that role,” said DiDomenico. “I’m hopeful to be reappointed [by Senate President Karen Spilka] as chair of the Bills in Third Reading Committee and vice-chair of the Education Committee as well.”

Priorities for the New Session

“Education has always been one of my top priorities,” related DiDomenico, a 1995 graduate of Boston College. “Also lifting people out of poverty and food insecurity, helping children and families, and our elderly population as well.”

In fact, one of DiDomenico’s top accomplishments in the past year was working to provide universal school meals for every student in the Commonwealth. The state’s $110 million appropriation ensures that every student in Massachusetts, regardless of family income, receives free breakfast and lunch in the schools.

DiDomenico said he has been following the issue of surging enrollments in the Everett schools and the need for a new high school.

“I can be helpful with the Massachusetts School Building Authority, which is under the control of State Treasurer Deb Goldberg,” said DiDomenico. “I would have a role in advocating for a new school with state funding, for sure. I know the City of Everett and the School Department have expressed strong interest in getting a new high school, and I look forward to working with them to accomplish that goal.”

Working With the New Administration to Achieve Goals

DiDomenico will be working with a new gubernatorial administration as Maura Healey takes office as governor and Kim Driscoll become lieutenant governor.

“I’m looking forward to working with Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Driscoll. They’ve been longtime friends, and I know they care about the issues that we care about in my district,” said DiDomenico. “Because of our strong relationship and friendship, I know we’ll able to get a lot accomplished together.”

DiDomenico will also be building on his his strong, professional relationships with Rep. Joseph McGonagle, Rep. Dan Ryan, and Rep. Judith Garcia.

“I will work closely with them to get funding for our communities and legislation that will help our communities as well,” said DiDomenico.

Aided by an Excellent Team in the Senator’s Office

Sen. DiDomenico begins the new session with the same staff working in his office on Beacon Hill.

Chief of Staff Christie Getto Young and Director of Constituent Services Jim Henry have been on DiDomenico’s office leadership team since his first day in office. Getto Young was the recipient of the prestigious National Conference of State Legislature Legislative Staff Achievement Award for 2019. The other members of the staff are Legislative and Budget Director Martina Matta, Director of Communications Eli Fenichel, and Legislative Aide Ayla Thorntona.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Will be Held in March

Outside of his numerous successes in the State Senate, DiDomenico and his wife, Tricia, have built the Domenico Family Foundation’s annual Saint Patrick’s Dinner into one of the most anticipated and fun happenings on the social calendar, one that kicks off the celebratory season of events in March. Tricia serves as president of the Foundation.

“We’ll be back hosting the dinner the first Friday or Saturday in March,” said DiDomenico. “Because of that successful, annual event, we’re able to hold the toy drive, which allowed us to purchase $35,000 in toys for low-income families. It was an amazing event, but the behind-the-scenes stuff is a lot of work. An event like that requires a lot of help, and we’re fortunate to have it.”

Also helping the Foundation and supporting the family’s charitable endeavors are Sal and Tricia’s two sons, Matthew and Sal, who are students at Everett High School.

“My family has been very supportive,” said the senator. “Obviously being in public office requires the whole family being a part of it. They’ve been great, and I’m lucky that they love it as much as I do.”

“And don’t forget my dog, Buddy – he’s part of the family, too,” said DiDomenico.