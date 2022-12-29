North Washington Street Bridge construction look-ahead through January 7

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Holiday

• In observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, no work will be conducted on Monday December 26 and Monday January 2, 2023. Follow MassDOT on the MassDOT Blog and on social media for any other local & regional holiday travel advisories. Happy holidays!

Scheduled Work

• Installation of marine wooden fender

• Installation of bridge deck formwork at North Abutment

• Installation of electrical conduits on bridge structure

• Installation of steel members and bolting

• Weld repair wrap up

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during weekday daytime hours (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Travel Tips

For everyone using the temporary bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindful of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, the following TD Garden events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• BRUINS: Dec. 31, at 1:00 p.m.

• CELTICS: Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m., and Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

How can I find more information?

Stay up-to-date and informed by following the @MassDOT twitter account and Mass 511 for real-time updates, visiting the project website, or emailing us with any questions.

You can also sign up to receive project updates via email by clicking this link.

Project website: Mass.gov/north-washington-street-bridge-replacement Project email: [email protected]