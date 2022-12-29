News Briefs

Sumner Tunnel Open This Holiday Weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Sumner Tunnel will be open during the weekend of Friday, December 30, to accommodate the expected high volume of holiday vehicular traffic. Scheduled weekend closures as part of Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project will resume during the weekend of Friday, January 6.

Phase 1 of the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project work requires scheduled weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel for 36 weekends between June 2022 and May 2023, (excluding holiday weekends.)

To sign up for project updates, email alerts, and the latest information on the Sumner Tunnel project so that you can stay up to date as the project unfolds: Sign up for project updates.

