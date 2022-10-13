BHHR To Hold Community Open House October 22

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Charlestown’s Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment (BHHR) team will host a pre-construction community open house on Saturday, October 22 fro 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the O’Reilly Way Court (Basketball Court at O’Reilly Way and Monument Street).

The Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment team and elected officials will hold a community-wide open house for Charlestown residents to learn more about what to expect as the first phase of the approved project begins. Experts and translators will be on hand to address questions about design, phasing, landscaping, sustainability, preservation, relocation, job opportunities and additional project attributes. The project will bring renewed affordable housing to more than 2,500 current residents while also offering new market rate housing.

Spanning 26 acres, the master site plan includes the demolition of 42 buildings consisting of 1,100 BHA units and the construction of 2,699 new residential units. Approximately 50,000 square feet of retail and a 14,000 square foot community center, off-street parking, and new public open space are also planned.

The first phase of the project includes site preparation and demolition of 126 units in six buildings and the construction of 350 new units in two buildings located on the eastern half of the site.

The 8-10 year project is a public-private partnership of the Boston Housing Authority, Leggat McCall Properties, Joseph J. Corcoran Company, Charlestown Resident Alliance, and Declaration Partners.