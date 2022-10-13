North Washington Street Bridge Project Virtual Public Information Meeting Set for Oct. 18–19

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is hosting two virtual public information meetings to discuss the status of the North Washington Street Bridge project and an updated project schedule. MassDOT will provide the same presentation at both meetings. Holding two meetings is an effort by MassDOT to accommodate everyone’s schedules as best possible.

The first meeting will be Tuesday, October 18, from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m.

To register go to virtualmeeting.link/NWSB-Public-1

The second meeting will be Wednesday, October 19, from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m.

To register go to virtualmeeting.link/NWSB-Public-2

Both meetings will be presented in English with Mandarin interpretation. This public meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. MassDOT provides reasonable accommodations and/or language assistance free of charge upon request as available, (e.g. interpreters in American Sign Language and languages other than English, live captioning, videos, assistive listening devices and alternate material formats).

Stay up-to-date and informed by following the @MassDOT twitter account and Mass 511 for real-time updates, visiting the project website, or emailing us with any questions.