Scenes From the Charlestown Mothers Association Gala Fundraiser

On June 18, the Charlestown Mothers Association (CMA) held its first in person gala fundraiser since 2019 at the Harry Parker Boathouse. Funds raised at this event will go right back into organizing CMA flagship events such as Touch-a-Truck, Easter Egg Hunt, monthly meet ups for new and expecting mothers, and several Moms’ Night Out events throughout the year. Additionally, the organization gives out college scholarships to Charlestown residents and hosts Boston Public School info sessions and events for expectant parents, and purchases books for Little Free Libraries around the neighborhood and toys for the playgrounds.

As part of its active role in the community, the CMA partners with many other local organizations and non-profits, supporting various initiatives financially and through collaboration and a shared vision to make Charlestown a safe, nurturing and vibrant neighborhood in which to raise children.

“Even though we were not able to hold our gala for the past two years, the work of the Charlestown Mothers Association never paused,” said Erin Davies, president, Charlestown Mothers Association. “We found new ways to reach our membership and keep the families of our neighborhood engaged, supporting them when they need us more than ever. That’s why this year’s gala means so much. We’re celebrating being back together again; we’re celebrating our community; we’re raising the incredibly important money we need to make our mission even more impactful in the future.”

Through the generous support of more than 30 local businesses and private donors, the CMA raffled off nearly 40 prizes and also be raised funds for the NEW Health Community Fridge to help fight food insecurity in Charlestown.

The CMA is a volunteer run, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000. Membership is free, all families in Charlestown are welcome to join. Visit www.charlestownmothersassociation.org