Wu Appoints Monique Tú Nguyen Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

Mayor Michelle Wu appointed Monique Tú Nguyen as the Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA). The department, which is within the Equity and Inclusion Cabinet, advocates for immigrants in Boston and works to ensure public policy is inclusive. MOIA also collaborates with City departments and immigrant communities on programs aimed at creating equity and belonging.

“MOIA is critical to empowering our immigrant communities, building community across our neighborhoods and connecting all to Boston’s opportunities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With Monique’s extensive commitment to advocacy for immigrants and their families, she brings leadership and experience as we continue to transform our City services, empower residents and ensure that Boston is a city for all.”

“Monique’s experience in community-driven leadership and commitment to economic and racial justice are important to our mission,” said Mariangely Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “I am excited to work alongside her not only to create pathways of success for immigrants in Boston, but to empower every resident in our rich and diverse city.”

As Director, Nguyen will lead the department to advance stability, economic empowerment, civic ownership, and social integration for immigrants in Boston. This includes programs such as Free Immigration Consultations, the Dreamers Fellowship, the Immigrant Professionals Fellowship, and Immigrants Lead Boston. In addition, MOIA is now supporting community-based organizations in mental health programming and working with the RMV to prepare for the Driver’s License Bill to go into effect July 2023.

“Coming from an immigrant family, I know firsthand the visionary courage of immigrants as they venture into the world to seek out safety and a dream – often met with continual struggle on the journey,” said Monique Tú Nguyen. “I’m thankful to Mayor Wu and Chief Solis Cervera for this opportunity to make sure Boston is inclusive to immigrants and to advance the work of MOIA.”

Prior to this appointment, Nguyen served as Executive Director of Matahari Women Workers’ Center for 10 years, advancing the rights and protections for domestic workers, women, immigrants, and their families. She’s also been recognized for her leadership of the MassUndocuFund, a million dollar COVID-19 cash relief fund for immigrant workers, and for spearheading the successful passage of the Massachusetts Domestic Workers Bill of Rights in 2014.

Nguyen’s first day is August 16. Her appointment comes after MOIA’s previous Director, Yusufi Vali, was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff in May.

Nguyen is from Vancouver, Canada and a proud daughter of Vietnam War refugees. She speaks English, Vietnamese, and is learning Spanish. Nguyen loves to cook, dance, hike, and dream and scheme about community building.