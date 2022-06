The CNC Basic Services Subcommittee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Wednesday, June 22nd at 6:00 pm at the Memorial Hall, Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center, 14 Green St, Charlestown, MA. We will be joined by representatives from the Boston Parks and Recreation Department to discuss open and upcoming projects in Charlestown including the completion of Edwards McCarthy Playground, Ryan Playground, and the athletic fields at Charlestown High School.