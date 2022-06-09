All Eyes on Charlestown

Bunker Hill Parade Starts on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The 147th Bunker Hill parade and the Battle of Bunker Hill road race will be taking place on Sunday, June 12, which will impact traffic and parking in Charlestown.

The Road Race will begin at 10:30 a.m. and use streets along the parade route. Enforcement of the parking restriction will begin as early as 7 a.m.

Marchers will gather on Vine Street in Charlestown and the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. An estimated 1,500 participants will march from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street, to Main Street, to Monument Avenue, to Monument Square, to Winthrop Street to Common Street. Streets along the route will be closed to traffic through approximately 5 p.m.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday” parking restrictions will be in place as follows.

• Vine Street, Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

• Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

• Main Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

• Monument Avenue, Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

• Monument Square, See Below

• Winthrop Street, Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

• Common Street, Northeast side from Winthrop Street to Park Street

• Adams Street, South side from Winthrop Street to Common

• Bunker Hill Street, Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

• Chelsea Street, Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

• Corey Street, Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

• Decatur Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

• Hunter Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

• Moulton Street, Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

• Tufts Street, Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

The Monument Avenue Block Party will take place on Saturday, June 11. Monument Avenue, from Warren Street to Monument Square, will be closed to traffic from 12 p.m. (noon) to 5 p.m.

“Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Saturday & Sunday” signs on the following streets:

• Monument Avenue*, Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

• Monument Square*, Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Bunker Hill Week

Thursday, June 9

Charlestown’s Got Talent will be held at the Knights of Columbus 545 Medford Street. The event is sponsored by the City of Boston Credit Union and Bunker Hill Associates and promises to be an evening full of entertainment and fun. Doors open at 6p.m.

Friday, June10

The Annual Chief Marshal’s Banquet Honoring Margaret Tiernan Klessens will be held at the Knights beginning at 7 p.m.. If you do not have a ticket, call Dan Sheehan at 617-242-0180 or Arthur Hurley at 617-242-2724.

Saturday, June 11

Saturday brings Edna Kelly’s Doll Carriage Parade to the Training Field on Winthrop Street at 10 a.m. and after that the Bunker Hill Block Party takes over the field from 12-4 p.m. with vendors, food, entertainment and activities for everyone. From 5 – 11p.m. the Bunker Hill Bar crawl is back with Patriotic cocktails offered at The Anchor, Blackmoor, Pier 6, Monument, Sullivan’s Public House and The Warren Tavern.

Sunday, June 12

The Bunker Hill Associates host their annual breakfast at the Knight beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The 5K Road Race to benefit the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club starts at the 60 High Street Clubhouse and goes all through town. Contact Derek at the club: [email protected] for entry information.

For the main event, the 247th Battle of Bunker Hill Day Parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. from Hayes Square.