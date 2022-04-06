News Night Sky Installation by Patriot-Bridge Staff • April 6, 2022 • 0 Comments Over 40 guests attended the Navy Yard Night Sky Installation at Shipyard Park on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The installation was funded in part by a grant from the Edward Ingersoll Browne Fund. The Browne plaque will be installed in the Amphitheater this spring. The lights are displayed sunset to sunrise. Pictured (left to right) Lauren Firnstein, BPDA Property Specialist, Devin Quirk, BPDA Director of Real Estate, Jules Pieri, Board Member, Navy Yard Garden & Art, Margaret Dyson, Trust Manager, City of Boston, and Robin DiGiammarino, President, Navy Yard Garden & Art.