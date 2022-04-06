KPF Architectural Firm Added to Flatley Team for 425 Medford

At the city-sponsored IAG meeting last week, The Flatley Company shared the latest plans for 425 Medford St. Flatley has owned 425 and neighboring Shrafft’s Center building for more than 30 years, and is committed to being long-term owners and stewards of the site, according to a press release.

Flatley announced that they have retained a new architectural team known internationally for their master plan and waterfront development experience – KPF.

An aerial rendering of 425 Medford St.

The KPF team presented the feedback received so far on the master plan, including comments on open space, programming, and historical character. KPF shared plans for increased waterfront open space, reduced footprint of buildings, and a greater focus on the pedestrian experience that were changed as a direct result of community input. KPF is drawing from vibrant public spaces around the world while maintaining the historic themes and character of the Charlestown neighborhood.

The updates were well received at the meeting and the public is encouraged to join the next community meeting on April 13.