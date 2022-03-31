Head Start School Building Damaged by Fire; Early Education Program Closed

The Kennedy Center’s Head Start school building suffered extensive damage during a weekend fire. Several classrooms were damaged and the program will remain closed until further notice. The Center’s school is licensed to provide early education and child care for 100 children daily. As a Head Start partner agency with ABCD, the school prioritizes care for children who are at highest risk due to factors such as low family income, homelessness, and foster care. Programs include Universal Pre-K through BPS, Head Start curriculum and childcare subsidized for low-income families.

“We are incredibly thankful that no children or staff were hurt. We serve the most vulnerable children in our community; we want to reopen as soon as possible. We remain committed to ensuring their safety and continuity of care. Our immediate priority is clean-up and reopening plans”. Thara Fuller, Executive Director.

An assessment of the full extent of damages in underway. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, all Kennedy Center Early Education programs will remain closed until the building is deemed safe. Program staff are in contact with enrolled families regarding remote learning and related supports. “Even if we just gather for 5 minutes by zoom to sing some songs together, this will help us support the children and families dealing with the stress,” says Ta’Nia Atkinson, Education Coordinator.

The financial impact of the fire and related closure remain unknown as yet. We are seeking the community’s support while we recover from this unfortunate setback. Any disruption to child care is a serious issue for our families. We are eager to reopen!

About the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, Inc.

The John F. Kennedy Family Service Center is a multi-service nonprofit agency dedicated to increasing the availability, accessibility, and effectiveness of services and opportunities for children, families, and seniors in need. ​For over fifty-six years, the Kennedy Center has established a reputation for the delivery of high-quality educational and social service programs for residents of Charlestown, MA. ​

For updates and information on how to donate please visit the website www.kennedycenter.org.