News Briefs

City Holds First Boston Rec Fest at Franklin Park April 19

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department present the first annual Boston Rec Fest (Recreation Festival) during the April school vacation week at the Playstead in Franklin Park on Tuesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This free event for kids 18 and under will feature a variety of sporting activities for young Boston residents. Fun inflatables will provide skills challenges in the All-In-One Sports Arena, Full Court Press basketball game, QB Blitz football throw, Field Goal Challenge, Slap Shot Hockey, Soccer Shoot Out, All Star Challenge obstacle course. Baseball fans can engage with the Speed Pitch radar gun, Batting Cage, and Extreme Batting attraction that lets kids swing for the fences.

Hands-on clinics hosted by sports professionals in archery, baseball, and softball will be offered along with a Boston Bruins Foundation street hockey clinic and giveaway, USA Pickleball Association clinic, and USTA tennis clinic. The event will also include an appearance by Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster.

The festival location is at the Playstead on Pierpont Road near the rear entrance of Franklin Park Zoo. By MBTA, take the Orange Line to Forest Hills and the #16 bus to the zoo. By car, the park can be reached from Blue Hill Avenue, Seaver Street, or Circuit Drive. Ample free parking. Fully handicapped accessible.

For more information and to stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival Returns April 20

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) invite Boston girls ages 9 to 14 to join us during the April school vacation week for the All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival.

The free event will take place on Wednesday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the BCYF Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell Street, Dorchester. The All Girls Sports and Wellness Festival will feature a variety of sports, games, health and wellness speakers, self-defense tactics, and aquatic activities.

Participants will find a variety of fun ways to exercise mind, body, and spirit and try out a variety of sports with expert instructors including basketball, dance fitness, rock climbing, swimming, soccer, and more, with additional support from local non-profits and City of Boston agencies.

Event check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required at boston.gov/sports. Participants must be Boston residents and should bring activity-appropriate clothing (including swimsuits and towels for those wishing to enjoy the pool). Free lunch will be provided.

