“Captains of USS Constitution: Hail & Farewell” Historic Event

On Wednesday, January 19, at 1 p.m. ET, the USS Constitution Museum celebrates outgoing USS Constitution 76th Commanding Officer (CO), CDR John A. Benda and the incoming 77th CO, CDR Billie June (BJ) Farrell in a free virtual event, “Captains of USS Constitution: Hail & Farewell.”

CDR Farrell will be the first woman to take command of “Old Ironsides” in the Ship’s 224-year history. CDR Benda was the first CO to hold the position of executive officer (XO) prior to becoming commanding officer, giving him unique experience and insight into USS Constitution.

The Museum program features these two historic commanding officers in a dynamic online event. It is also the first opportunity the public has to meet both COs together before the change of command ceremony on Friday, January 21.

During the program, the audience will hear directly from CDR Benda and CDR Farrell. What does it mean to be commanding officer of America’s Ship of State? What are the plans for the future of the Ship? And of course, whose home state has the better signature dish?

Tickets are free and available to the public. Registration is required.

The USS Constitution Museum serves as the memory and educational voice of USS Constitution by collecting, preserving, and interpreting the stories of “Old Ironsides” and those associated with her. This award-winning non-profit provides an environment where inter-generational groups seeking an enjoyable and educational experience can have fun while learning and exploring history together. The Museum’s mission is to engage all ages in the story of Constitution to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. For more information, visit usscm.org.