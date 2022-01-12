The Cooperative Bank Announces Two New Board Members

TCB, The Cooperative Bank today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Clayton D. Samuels and Heather B. Jenkins, to the Board of Directors. “Both Clayton and Heather’s wealth of knowledge and leadership will afford TCB the opportunity for continued success in the years ahead,” said John Battaglia, President and CEO of TCB. “We’ve been looking to fill two open board seats and I am extremely confident that TCB’s Board of Directors has chosen outstanding individuals for these openings,” continued Battaglia.

Clayton D. Samuels, of Hyde Park, has a Master’s Degree of Science in Finance and an undergraduate degree from Boston College. He is the CFO of MentorWorks Education Capital. He is also a Principal and Founder of Greycliff Capital Advisors. Mr. Samuels has extensive experience in finance, accounting, and strategic planning. With 15 years of experience in private equity direct investment and M&A focused corporate development, Clayton Samuels has led the deal process to originate, evaluate and structure leveraged buyouts, growth equity and recapitalization transactions of middle market companies within financial services, life sciences, software technology and business services sectors.

Heather B. Jenkins, resident of Charlestown, is a Managing Partner at Anova Consulting Group. Anova is a specialized market research consulting firm focused on providing B2B companies with insights that drive more effective sales and client retention efforts. She leads the firm’s client-facing Engagement Management team and is a key member of Anova’s global Financial Services practice. In addition to her time at Anova, Heather previously worked as the Director of Client Services at Chatham Partners, having spent the early part of her career at Sun Life Financial. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colby College, where she graduated with honors. She is an active volunteer with several non-profit organizations, including a community preschool that she helped to get started in Charlestown.

“We are very pleased to have Heather and Clayton join the TCB Board,” said TCB Chairman of the Board, Phil O’Connor. “The connections they have to their communities, along with their skills and strategic approach will prove invaluable to TCB as we continue to grow and position ourselves as a leading community bank in 2022.”

Founded in 1898, The Cooperative Bank (TCB) is a full-service community bank committed to meeting the financial needs of individuals, families, and small businesses. Offering up-to-date products, competitive interest rates and the highest quality personalized service. TCB has assets totaling just under $500 million and provides banking services to over 8,400 customers. With cutting-edge personal and business banking services, TCB aims to serve and be Boston’s Neighborhood Bank. Specializing in residential & commercial real estate and business lending throughout Massachusetts, TCB has branches in Roslindale, West Roxbury, Charlestown and Jamaica Plain. For more information on The Cooperative Bank, please stop by at one of our branches, visit www.thecooperativebank.com, or call 617-329-2900.