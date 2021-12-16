City of Boston Credit Union Supports the George Collier Annual Holiday Community Give Back Program

In honor of Former Lieutenant George Collier, who passed away suddenly back in 2018, Bunker Hill Associates, Boston Police Runners Club, and the City of Boston Credit Union support the 2021 Annual George M. Collier Holiday Community Give Back Program on December 16 at 4:45 p.m. at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club of Boston, 15 Green St, Charlestown, MA 02129. Led by Collier’s family, the program memorializes George Collier’s life through continuing the constant work he did in his community through $250 gift cards to 150 families from the Boys and Girls Club of Charlestown.

Last year, the program focused on helping families in the Charlestown community during the last difficult holiday season due to COVID-19, with help from the partners they were able to help over 100 families from the Charlestown community.

Since 1915, the City of Boston Credit Union has provided its members with personal, convenient and value-priced financial services that support them through all of life's milestones.