Boston Logan Airport Officials Celebrate Opening of New Terminal C Canopy and Upper Deck

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), airline partners, and other stakeholders celebrated the completion of the new Terminal C Canopy and Upper Deck at Boston Logan International Airport. The two-year project increased the efficiency of the space by adding travel lanes and curb space at the terminal’s entrance for easier passenger pickups and drop-offs and created a modern canopy that provides more weather protection and natural light. This project plays a significant role in the overall roadway project that will reduce congestion between Logan’s two busiest terminals, B and C.

“We’re delighted to unveil the new Terminal C Canopy. This is just one of our key initiatives in a long-term plan to improve the customer experience, reduce congestion and air emissions, and build a more sustainable airport to support the region’s economy,” said Massport CEO Lisa Wieland. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we strategically advanced several key initiatives, like this one, to prepare the airport for the rebound in air travel and economic activity.”

Built in 1967, Terminal C is Logan Airport’s busiest terminal, and home to JetBlue Airways, Cape Air, Aer Lingus and TAP Air Portugal departures. The terminal served over 13.4 million passengers in 2019.

· Added four travel lanes and two curbs to the Departure level, and added two travel lanes and one curb to the Arrival level to reduce bottlenecks at the passenger drop-off and pickup areas;

· Replaced the old canopy with a bigger, sustainable structure that provides more natural lighting by using a skylight material, called Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene, or ETFE, that is more aesthetic, offers more weather protection and natural light, and uses a much lighter material than a traditional glass canopy;

· Installed 10,000 square feet of new rooftop solar panels, estimated to generate enough electricity to power 12 homes per year; and

· Added three high-efficiency elevators at the terminal to improve pedestrian flow to and from Central Parking.

“This project is more than just putting a new roof over the terminal entrance. This is about ensuring Logan Airport provides a safe, modern and world-class facility while maintaining our commitment to sustainability,” said Massport Director of Capital Programs & Environmental Affairs Luciana Burdi. “Thanks to the collaboration of our airline partners and other stakeholders, our construction projects enhance the airport experience for all travelers, from the roadway to the terminal gate. We appreciate the patience of our passengers throughout the process.”

A new plaque marking the completion of the Terminal C and Upper Deck project, in partnership with Gensler as the Lead Designer and Skanska as the Construction Manager, was also unveiled following the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The plaque will be permanently placed in the terminal’s entrance.

At Logan Airport, Massport is investing to support economic growth, facilitate connections, increase efficiency, and improve the customer experience. A number of other construction projects to improve the passenger experience at Logan are ongoing, including the Terminal B-C Connector project. This new concourse will connect Terminals B and C post-security with renovated hold room space public art and exhibits and renovated aircraft gates. The Connector is expected to be completed next summer.

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field and Worcester Regional Airport. For more information, please visit massport.com.