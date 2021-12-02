NEW Health Adds Kids’ Vaccination to Booster Shot Clinic in Town

The North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) has added kids’ vaccinations to its ongoing booster shot and vaccination clinic in Charlestown at 15 Tufts St.

“The health center is currently offering the recently approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 as a two-shot series, 21 days apart, at dedicated pediatric vaccination clinics at NEW Health’s Charlestown site,” said Hannah Clary on behalf of NEW Health. “Vaccination appointments are only available for primary care pediatric patients at this time but pediatric vaccinations will expand in the near future.”

NEW Health recently partnered with the Warren Prescott School in Charlestown to offer a vaccine clinic for local students with the first dose being administered on Thursday, November 18. The second dose for students will be administered on December 9 between 2 pm and 4 pm.

NEW Health has been offering Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccinations to eligible individuals who have received two doses of the vaccine, with the second at least six months prior. They are also offering a booster shot to any individual who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.

“NEW Health also continues to offer a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to anyone with a weakened immune system, and at least 28 days since the second shot of either vaccine they received initially,” said Clary. “Note, a third dose is different from a booster.”

Clary said the health center is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients at their regularly scheduled primary care appointments as well as all Boston residents ages 12 years and older. Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham.

“Individuals interested in making an appointment can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling 857-238-1100 for the Charlestown location,” said Clary. “Vaccines, boosters and third dose vaccines can also be scheduled at regular Primary Care Physician appointments for existing NEW Health patients.”

COVID-19 testing also remains available for all, regardless of symptoms or insurance, and NEW Health is offering testing at the Charlestown location.

Below is the schedule for NEW Health’s booster and vaccine program in Charlestown at 15 Tufts St.:

Children’s Vaccines: Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Booster: Mondays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Vaccine: Thursdays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Testing: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.