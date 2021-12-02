North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project Look-Ahead

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Construction Look-Ahead thru Dec. 11, 2021

Marine Impacts

Throughout November, routine closures continue of the north and south channels, one at a time.

Work hours are during the day (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Vessels may transit through the work site in the open channel.

While transiting through the open channel, mariners should pay close attention to signage, and the multiple boats, barges, cranes, and other work vessels on scene.

Use VHF-FM Channel 13 to contact work and push boats. If access to the commercial lock is required and work barges are in the channel, 24-hour notice to J.F. White is required to clear access to the lock.

The on-scene Superintendent for the J.F. White Contracting Company is Patrick Wilson, and can be contacted at (617) 680-7537

Slip Lane Closure

Work to permanently close the slip lane is now complete. The space previously used for the slip lane is now part of the project work zone. The right turn onto Chelsea Street from North Washington Street is now a standard 90-degree turn lane.

With this change and throughout the project, drivers should continue to pay close attention to all traffic and pedestrian signals, signage, lane markings, temporary barriers, and police details.

Description of Scheduled Work

• Building the piers

• Pier 1 (closest to the North End): Complete

• Pier 2: Complete

• Pier 3: Complete

• Pier 4: Complete

• Pier 5 (closest to Charlestown): Complete

• Installing, moving, and maintaining silt curtains and barges in the water

• Installing piles at Jovejoy Wharf

• Installing utilities

• Warehouse work including pier and column repairs

• North Washington Street Bridge Boston Piers Diagram

Work Hours

Most work will be done during the daytime and evening (6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

Travel Tips

The sidewalk over the temporary bridge and the Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

For your awareness, the following events are scheduled during this look-ahead period:

• BRUINS: 12/1 at 7:30 p.m.

• CELTICS: 11/28 at 7:00 p.m., 11/30 at 7:00, 12/4 at 7:00 p.m.

• CONCERTS/SHOWS:12/2 at 7:30 p.m., 12/2 at 7:30 p.m., 12/7 at 7:00 p.m., 12/8 at 6:00 p.m., 12/11 at 8:00 p.m.