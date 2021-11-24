Celebrate the Holidays on Historic Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail Foundation invites revelers to celebrate this holiday season on the annual Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered on select Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. through December 31 and, additionally, on Thursday, December 23.

Led by 19th-century Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Boston Common Visitor Information Center, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail. Following the Strolls, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including the Paul Revere House and Old North Church (valid with any 2021 Historic Holiday Strolls receipts).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children, and reservations can be made online; tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Boston Common Visitor Information Center. The Freedom Trail Historic Holiday Strolls may also be scheduled for a group tour by calling (617) 357-8300. The Freedom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Walk Into History® Tours throughout the season and during the winter months. For tour tickets and more information please visit www.thefreedomtrail.org.