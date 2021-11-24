New Health Offering Pfizer Vaccine to Children, Boosters Available

NEW Health, a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, is continuing its Community Vaccination Program and is offering a variety of COVID-19 vaccination and testing opportunities in the North End and Charlestown this season.

The health center is currently offering the recently approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 as a two-shot series, 21 days apart, at dedicated pediatric vaccination clinics at both North End and Charlestown sites. Vaccination appointments are only available for primary care pediatric patients at this time, but pediatric vaccinations will expand in the near future. NEW Health has also partnered with the Warren Prescott School in Charlestown and the Eliot School in the North End to offer vaccine clinics for local students.

NEW Health is also offering Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccinations to eligible individuals* who have received two doses of the vaccine, with the second at least six months prior. They are also offering a booster shot to any individual who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.

NEW Health also continues to offer a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to anyone with a weakened immune system, and at least 28 days since the second shot of either vaccine they received initially. NOTE: Booster shots are different dosages than third doses.

The health center is also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines to patients at their regularly scheduled primary care appointments as well as all Boston residents ages 12 years and older. Appointments are required and individuals must be registered with Mass General Brigham; individuals interested in making an appointment can reach the dedicated phone lines by calling 617-643-8000 for the North End location and 857-238-1100 for the Charlestown location.

COVID-19 testing also remains available for all, regardless of symptoms or insurance, and NEW Health is offering testing at both the North End and Charlestown locations.

Hours and locations for each site are available as follows:

Pfizer Clinic for Families – Warren Prescott School

Second Dose: Thursday, December 9 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

50 W School St, Charlestown, MA 02129

COVID-19 Booster and Vaccine – North End

Children’s Vaccines: Tuesdays and Thursdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Booster: Monday through Friday 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Vaccine: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Testing: Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Thursdays, hours based on demand and availability

Directly behind NEW Health – 332 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113 – entrance on North Bennett St.

COVID-19 Booster and Vaccine – Charlestown

Children’s Vaccines: Thursdays and Fridays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Booster: Mondays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Thursdays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Vaccine: Thursdays 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Testing: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

NEW Health – 15 Tufts St., Charlestown, MA 02129

Vaccines, boosters and third dose vaccines can also be scheduled at regular Primary Care Physician appointments for existing NEW Health patients.

*Guidelines below for those requesting a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot:

• People 65 years and older

• People aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions, including:

• Cancer – current active cancer

• Cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, carotid artery disease

• Chronic kidney, liver or heart disease

• Lung diseases like COPD, emphysema, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis

• Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• Overweight (BMI ≥25)

• Pregnancy and recent pregnancy

• Smoking, current and former

• Down syndrome

• Neurologic conditions, including dementia

• Sickle cell disease

• Substance use disorders

• Cystic fibrosis

• Thalassemia

• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission in certain occupations:

• First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

• Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

• Food and agriculture workers

• Manufacturing workers

• Corrections workers

• U.S. Postal Service workers

• Public transit workers

• Grocery store workers

About NEW Health

As a federally qualified health center and an affiliate of Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Medical Center, North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) extends its world-renowned healthcare services to people who live and work in and around Boston’s North End, Waterfront and Charlestown neighborhoods. NEW Health is committed to improving the quality of health and life for those it serves by providing high quality health care that is consumer oriented, culturally appropriate, neighborhood-based, affordable, and produces positive outcomes.

NEW Health has been serving the North End of Boston and the surrounding community since 1971. In addition to primary care services for all patients, many specialty services are also offered including dental, vision, behavioral health, obstetrics, gynecology, laboratory services and x-ray services. NEW Health is a private, non-profit corporation that is governed by a community-based Board of Directors and licensed by the Department of Public Health. More information at www.newhealthcenter.org, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.