Five Sculptures from the Popular Whitaker Art Exhibit Will Find a Permanent Home in Navy Yard

Two years ago the Boston Planning and Development Agency entered into an agreement with the Navy Yard Garden Association Inc. (NYGA) and Leopold Gallery LLC of Kansas City to bring an outdoor art installation to the Charlestown Navy Yard.

NYGA, a non-profit organization focused on activating portions of the Charlestown Navy Yard, and the Leopold Gallery installed the Whitaker Art Exhibit, “WOW: Wind on Water” sculptures.

The outdoor art exhibit was intended to draw additional tourism to the Navy Yard and was on display from May 2020, through October 2021, including a 6-month extension term granted at the April 2021 BPDA Board meeting.

“WOW: Wind on Water” consisted of 31 sculptures grouped into eight sites along the Boston HarborWalk, including Shipyard Park. The custom exhibit pieces range from 6 to 18 feet in height and are created from a variety of metals including copper, steel, and stainless steel that spin on ball bearings.

Due to the popularity of the kinetic sculpture exhibit, the NYGA recently acquired five of the pieces from the Leopold Gallery, with the intention of donating them to the BPDA for permanent installment in the Navy Yard.

Last week the BPDA board voted to accept NYGA’s donation of the five remaining Whitaker Wind Sculptures for display at the Navy Yard.

“The exhibition was extremely well received,” said the BPDA in a statement. “While Covid-19 restrictions were in place, this free exhibit presented a family-friendly activity and provided an accessible outdoor opportunity with the ability to practice safe social distancing.”