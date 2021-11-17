News Briefs

Thanksgiving Centerpiece Floral Design Workshop

Christ Church Charlestown invites residents to join for a Thanksgiving Centerpiece Floral Design with Sean Boyle of Baby Boyle Bouquets. The event is on Sunday, November 21 at 2 PM (until 4PM) at Memorial Hall, 14 Green Street. Tickets are $40 and are BOGO (buy one, get one to invite a friend or neighbor). Your ticket includes all flowers and items used to create your centerpiece as well as desserts, coffee, and tea; a brief devotion on “Seasons of Life” will be included in our time together. To register or for more info, contact Natalie Mangrum at [email protected]

Charlestown Lions Club Now Collecting Coats

The Charlestown Lions Club is collecting coats again this year, and the Charlestown Co-operative Bank at 201 Main St. has volunteered to be the collection site once again.

Coats for adults, children, and babies are all being collected, but the coats must be without tears, and have all the buttons or a working zipper.

The coats will be delivered to Anton’s Cleaners to be cleaned and then distributed to deserving people in the area.

Many coats have been donated in prior years, and it is the hope that this will continue this year as there is a great need.

Micro Hockey Is Back!

Charlestown Youth Hockey has opened registration for Micro Hockey, which is a Learn-to-Play Hockey program for boys and girls that are five to eight years of age, who have not yet played organized team hockey. Only basic skating skills are necessary. Younger players may qualify after a coach evaluation. The program will run on Saturdays from 10:00am to 11:30am. The first session will begin on November 13th and run until March 5th. To register and view the required equipment list, go to WWW.CYHA.COM and click on the MICRO HOCKEY tab. Email questions to [email protected]

Community Fridge Opens in Charlestown

NEWHealth’s Food Insecurity Program has opened a Community Fridge at their site in Charlestown on 15 Tufts St. The fridge is open 24/7 to the public and anyone can take what they need.

The Food Insecurity Program is looking for food donations to stock the fridge. Donations of fresh fruits and vegetables and commercially packaged food (refrigerated or frozen) are needed. Prepared meals, foods in poor condition, or expired foods are not accepted.

Volunteers are needed to help maintain the fridge on weekends and holidays when the Health Center is closed. Please visit https://newhealthcenter.org/community-fridge/ for more information.

For any questions regarding the Community Fridge or NEW Health’s Food Insecurity Program, please reach out to Danny Coakley (Email: [email protected] Phone: 617-643-8105).

COVID-19 Vaccination Update at NEW Health

NEW Health is offering COVID-19 booster shots. Eligible individuals must have 2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with the second dose occurring at least 6 months prior. For the Johnson & Johnson booster, individuals must have received that vaccine at least two months prior.

Eligible individuals for the booster shot include people who are 65 and older or people from 18-64 with any of the following underlying medical conditions: cancer (current active cancer); cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, carotid artery disease; chronic kidney, liver, or heart disease; lung diseases like COPD, emphysema, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis; diabetes; high blood pressure; overweight (BMI ≥25); pregnancy and recent pregnancy; smoking (current and former); down syndrome; neurologic conditions, including dementia, sickle cell disease; substance use disorders; cystic fibrosis; thalassemia; or serious mental health disorders.

People who are at increased risk of COVID due to their occupation are eligible for the booster as well. The occupations include first responders; healthcare workers; congregate care staff; education staff; and workers in the fields of food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, US Postal Service, public transit, and grocery stores.

The Pfizer vaccine is also being offered in a smaller dose to children ages 5-11. This is offered as a 2-shot series, 21 days apart, to existing NEW Health patients. The Health Center will expand options for pediatric vaccinations soon.

Booster shot appointments are available at the health center. First and second doses of the vaccine are also available for anyone 12 and older. Appointments must be scheduled over the phone by calling (857)238-1100. Anyone who is receiving a booster vaccination must bring their CDC vaccine card. Information regarding vaccinations is ongoing, please go to NEWHealth.org for the most up to date news.