Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Dana Hall Swim Standout Signs National Letter of Intent

On Wednesday, November 10, Dana Hall School student-athlete Keira McGrath ’22 signed her National Letter of Intent to swim for Loyola University Maryland.

McGrath, a resident of Charlestown, was a key member of the 2019-20 EIL League Champion Varsity Swimming team. That season, she set a new school record for the 100 Breast at 1:10.63. Also in 2019-20, McGrath was named EIL All-League for the 200 Medley Relay, 200 IM, 100 Back and 400 Free Relay, and was honored as Dana Hall’s Most Valuable Player for Varsity Swimming.

“Keira is a strong athlete who works very hard in and out of the water,” said Varsity Swimming Head Coach Jennifer Dutton. “She is a terrific example of someone who represents her sport, her school and her community with pride, sportsmanship and leadership, and we are excited to watch her senior season unfold!”

Rebecca Kimball, director of Athletics, Health and Wellness, said, “Keira has led by example throughout her time at Dana Hall. She has proven that athletes who forge their path with heart, work ethic and a dream of pursuing sports in college can achieve their goal. We wish Keira the best of luck this winter in her last season swimming for Dana Hall, and we look forward to watching her thrive at Loyola next year.”

Joseph Is Appointed to the Inaugural Nichols College Senior Advisory Council

Nichols College President Glenn M. Sulmasy, JD, LL.M, has appointed Jonte Joseph of Charleston as one of the 31 students to the inaugural Nichols Senior Advisory Council (NSAC).

NSAC comprises students who have played significant leadership roles in the Nichols community. Their role is to advise the president and senior administration on issues related to the senior class and the college in general. In monthly meetings, the council will discuss plans, initiatives, and trends and issues in higher education.

“In addition to helping Nichols become a leader in higher education and enhance the overall experience for the community, NSAC participants will develop the communication skills that are vital to career advancement,” said President Sulmasy.

He reported receiving an “overwhelming number” of nominations for this first council, adding, “These students should be quite proud of this appointment.”

