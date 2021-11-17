Charlestown’s Weekly COVID Positive Test Rate Explodes

After the Charlestown COVID positive test rate increased over 55 percent two weeks ago, the positive test rate exploded last week according to the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC). The neighborhood had the highest percentage of people testing positive last week than any other neighborhood in Boston.

According to the weekly report released Monday by the BPHC, 645 Charlestown residents were tested and 6 percent were found to be positive–this was a 67 percent increase from the 3.6 percentage that tested positive between November 1 and November 8 and a 261 percent increase week over week for the last three weeks.

The citywide weekly positive test rate also increased last week. According to the BPHC 22,322 residents were tested and 3 percent were COVID positive–this was a 15.4 percent increase from the 2.6 percent reported by the BPHC on November 8.

Thirty-nine additional Charlestown residents tested positive for the virus since November 8 and the number of positive cases increased to 1,803 overall since the start of the pandemic.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 1.3 percent since November 8 and went from 84,353 cases to 85,474 confirmed cases in a week. There were six additional deaths in Boston from the virus in the past week and the total COVID deaths is now at 1,462.