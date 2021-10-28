News Briefs

CNC to Hold Election for Seven Precinct Seats

The Charlestown Neighbor-hood Council is conducting the election for its seven precinct seats on Saturday, Nov.20, at the Hayes Square Police Station, 20 Vine St.

Nomination papers are currently available at the Charlestown Public Library, electronically from the CNC website or from election chair, [email protected]

Candidates for these seats must be a resident of the precinct, must be 18 years or older and secure a minimum of 25 signatures from Charlestown residents who live in their precinct and are 18 years or older. Completed nomination papers must be mailed and postmarked no later than Friday, Nov. 5.

Mail to: Charlestown Neighborhood Council

P.O. Box 397

Charlestown, MA 02129

The name of all certified candidates will. Be published in the Charlestown Patriot Bridge prior to the election

Monument Square Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Returns for 36th Year

The 36th Annual Halloween at Monument Square is coming on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. to the Bunker Hill Monument.

The Charlestown Halloween tradition alive by gathering at the Monument Steps by Monument Avenue, thanks to the National Park Service. A short program follows, with entertainment by Urbanity Dance, as well as the beloved Trick or Treat poem by the Monument Square Wizard. The Tony Barry Marching Band will lead the Parade around the Bunker Hill Monument.

Additionally, fun displays around the Monument are in the works, plus Baby Sharks, The Bubble Guy and ALLO Playspace on the Bunker Hill ground to accommodate little ones. Dance with a disc jockey at Monument Street. Paul Revere, Mother Goose and many more characters will also be on hand, and Monument area neighbors will provide treats.

The Charlestown Mothers Association sponsors the festive decorations and glow-in-the-dark necklaces to keep children safe. Many other generous donors make this event possible. Participation and donations to make this the best Halloween yet, and for safety purposes, social distance and wear masks.

A Harvest on Vine table will also be set for residents and friends to bring canned food, cereal, other items, and financial donations for their neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Last year, the effort raised approximately $20,000 for our neighbors.

Two Charleston Nonprofits Set to Receive $420,00 from City in Community Preservation Grants

The city’s Community Preservation Committee made its recommendation for the distribution of its fiscal ’20 funding, which includes grants totaling $420,000 to two Charlestown nonprofits, during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The Kennedy Family Services Center is set to receive a $400,000 Historic Preservation grant while the USS Constitution Museum in the Navy Yard is earmarked for a $40,000 Historic Preservation Grant for its sprinkler relocation project, said Chris Cook, the city’s chief of environment, energy and open spaces.

The projected completion dates for the Kennedy Center and the Constitution Museum projects are 2022 and the winter of 2021, respectively, Cook said.

In all, the CPC’s recommended Community Preservation Funds for fiscal ’20 amount to $24,309,000, and include nine Affordable Housing applications totaling $15,750,000; 16 Historic Preservation applications totaling $3,440,000; and 15 Recreational Space and Open Space applications totaling $5,119,000.

Mayor Martin Walsh still must sign off on the recommended allocation of funding.

Boston voters approved the Community Preservation Act by voting “yes” on Ballot Question 5 in November of 2016, and the city subsequently created the Community Preservation Fund, which is funded in part by a 1-percent property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property tax bills and took effect in July of 2017.