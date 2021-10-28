Be Sure to Vote This Tuesday

The historic election in the City of Boston is set for this coming Tuesday, November 2, with the main event being the mayoral contest between Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu. Boston voters for the first time will be electing a woman as mayor, and both candidates are the children of immigrants.

However, as much as they may have in common, Wu and Essaibi George have presented very different visions of how they intend to govern, both in style and in substance, for the voters’ consideration.

In addition, there is a full slate of City Councillor at Large seats, with eight candidates vying for the four slots. Among the nine district council seats, six are contested.

There is a lot on the line for every Boston resident in Tuesday’s election. The future direction of our city will be determined by the choices we make on Tuesday.

We urge all of our readers who are eligible voters to get out and vote.