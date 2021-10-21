Sen. DiDomenico Testifies in Support of the VOTES Act

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his colleagues in the Massachusetts State Senate recently passed S.2545, An Act fostering voter opportunities, trust, equity, and security, also known as the VOTES Act. This comprehensive voting reform bill permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration, increase ballot access for service members serving overseas, and make a series of other improvements to the Commonwealth’s election administration process.

“As one of the very first co-sponsors of this legislation, I am very proud of the Senate’s recent action to pass the VOTES Act,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “This bill will prove to be critical in expanding voting access across the Commonwealth by making several COVID-era voting provisions permanent, including expansions to early voting, vote-by-mail, and absentee ballot access. Additionally, the legislation takes a historic step to implement same-day voter registration and will ensure greater voting access to all eligible voters. These are all policies that I have long supported, and I am very pleased that the Senate has affirmed our commitment to making voting easier and more accessible for all.”

Responding to trends in voting and building off previous actions taken by the Legislature, the VOTES Act contains the following key provisions:

Same-Day Voter Registration

Individuals would be able to register to vote during early voting periods or on the day of a primary or election.

· Twenty other states and the District of Columbia already use same-day registration.

Early Voting In-Person

· The bill would require two weeks (including two weekends) of early voting in-person for biennial state elections and any municipal elections held on the same day.

· The bill would require one week (including one weekend) of early voting in-person for a presidential or state primary and any municipal elections held on the same day.

· The bill would allow municipalities to opt-in to early voting in-person for any municipal election not held concurrently with another election.

Permanent No-Excuse Mail-In Voting

· The bill would require the Secretary of the Commonwealth to send out mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters on July 15 of every even-numbered year; the Secretary of the Commonwealth would have the option to include these applications as part of mailings already required to be sent by the Secretary.

· As in 2020, postage would be guaranteed for mail-in ballot applications and ballots.

· As in 2020, mail-in ballots would be accepted for a biennial state election if mailed on or by election day and received by 5PM on the third day after the election.

Additional Flexibility For Local Officials

· The bill would give municipalities the option to set up secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots.

· The bill would allow election officials to pre-process mail-in and early voting ballots in advance of Election Day.

· The bill would give municipalities discretion as to the use of a check-out list at a polling location.

Accommodations For People With Disabilities

· The bill would allow a voter with disabilities to request accommodations from the Secretary of the Commonwealth to vote by mail for state elections.

· Accommodations would include: electronic and accessible instructions, ballot application, ballot, and a voter affidavit that can be submitted electronically.

Jail-Based Voting Reforms

· The bill would help ensure that individuals who are incarcerated who are currently eligible to vote are provided with voting information and materials to exercise their right to vote in every state primary and election.

· Through inclusion of an amendment, the bill would ensure that individuals who are incarcerated are properly notified of their right to vote upon release and given the opportunity fill out a voter registration form

Joining the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC)

· The bill would require the Secretary of the Commonwealth to enter into an agreement with ERIC no later than July 1, 2022.

· Thirty other states have already joined ERIC, which helps states keep more updated and accurate voting registrations to ensure voting integrity

The Senate also unanimously approved an amendment to the VOTES Act targeting vote-by-mail ballot access by U.S. service members residing overseas and allowing for them to cast their vote electronically.

The bill, through inclusion of an amendment, would also instruct the Secretary of State to conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign to highlight the new voting and registration options.

This vote follows previous action by the Legislature to temporarily extend vote-by-mail and early voting options through December 15, 2021. The VOTES Act now advances on to the Massachusetts House of Representatives for further consideration