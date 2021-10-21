Biele Backs Erin Murphy for City Council At-Large

State Representative David Biele, who represents South Boston and parts of Dorchester, has endorsed Erin Murphy to be Boston’s next At-Large City Councilor, praising her commitment to public safety and her heartfelt efforts to eradicate the scourge of substance abuse and addiction.

With less than a month before the November 2nd Municipal Election, Rep. Biele’s support represents the latest sign of Erin’s surging support across the city. United States Representative Stephen F. Lynch, State Senator Nick Collins, and City Councilor Ed Flynn — all of South Boston — have previously endorsed Erin’s candidacy.

“Erin has proved both during her campaign and in her long history as a community activist that she is responsive, she is accessible, and she shows up,” said Rep. Biele. “I know she will bring those same qualities to City Hall. And she is fiercely devoted to ensuring that every neighborhood in our city is a safe neighborhood, and that we have enough resources to provide recovery services for those dealing with addiction. She has always been an independent voice and she will make a fantastic city councilor.”

“People are looking for leaders who can understand what their lives are like,” Biele added. “Erin taught in the Boston Public Schools for 22 years, has raised her family here as a single mother, and been an outspoken advocate for her neighborhood. That’s the character and type of person we want to represent everyone across the city.”

Erin finished a strong fourth in a crowded field of 17 in the September 14th Preliminary Election, and has continued to amass support in the weeks since. Her outreach has extended to every neighborhood in the city, the same energy she would bring to the City Council.

“Representative Biele has been an exemplary legislator and representative of South Boston and Dorchester, and I’m thrilled to have his support,” Erin said. “We care about a lot of the same things: safer streets for our families and our seniors, an escalated government and private-sector response to the substance abuse crisis, and doing everything we can to say ‘thank you’ to our veterans.”

The Vice Chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security, Rep. Biele was first elected to the House of Representative in 2018 and chosen by his colleagues earlier this year to chair the Boston delegation.

In addition to South Boston, Rep. Biele’s district includes parts of Dorchester: Columbia Point, the Polish Triangle, and South Bay.

Erin’s campaign has been gathering steam all year, with a string of high-profile endorsements and a surge in grassroots support and volunteerism across the city. Erin has also been endorsed by, among others, activist and mentor and former At-Large candidate Said Abdikarim, State Representatives Dan Hunt, Michael J. Moran, Ed Coppinger, and Dan Ryan, City Councilor Frank Baker, and former City Councilor Sal LaMattina, Register of Deeds Stephen J. Murphy, Teamsters Union Local 25, AFSCME Council 93 (which represents Boston municipal employees), the Massachusetts Nurses Association, Boston Firefighters Local 718, Laborers Local 223, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, and Boston EMS.

A lifelong Dorchester resident, Erin has centered her campaign around being Boston’s go-to call at City Hall.

Erin’s vision for Boston and her campaign are built on her core beliefs:

• Thriving, best-in-class public schools for every student in every neighborhood

• A friendlier city for seniors, with a more compassionate policy focus

• Stronger outreach to veterans, out of respect for their service and supporting their needs

• Safer streets and policing across the City, prioritizing community policing

• A firm plan to relieve the crisis at Mass & Cass that respects all stakeholder

• Reducing income inequality by promoting good jobs for all Bostonians.