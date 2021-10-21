JFK Family Service Center Receives City Grant

Last week, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that Charlestown’s John F. Kennedy Family Service Center was one of 39 local, non-profit organizations to receive grant money through the Food Sovereignty and Community Grants programs.

The grants, totaling $2.2 million to the local organizations, were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The JFK Family Service Center was awarded a Community Grants in the category of “Destigmatization and Outreach.

With the grant, the JFK Family Service Center will create community-led food access solutions, increase awareness about food resources available, and destigmatize the food safety net and emergency programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Healthy Incentive Program (HIP), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC),Boston Double Up Food Bucks, and food pantries.

“The pandemic has highlighted the disparities that exist in our City, including food insecurity,” said Janey. “I am proud to award this funding to local nonprofits already making an impact in our communities, and I know this will help their work to make Boston a more equitable city for all our residents.”

Through the funds, the City of Boston is working to address objectives in the 2021 Mayor’s Food Access Agenda and to ensure Boston-residents have access to necessary food. Additionally, through the grant programs, the City supports local farmers and programs that work to increase food security.