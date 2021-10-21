News Briefs

The Abraham Lincoln Post is Now Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11, GAR, scholarship awards will be drawn on November 5 at our annual Veterans Dinner to be held at the Knights of Columbus on the 5th of November at 6 pm. Send your applications to:

Memorial Hall, 14 Green St., Charlestown, Ma. 02129

You can also submit applications at the door.

The required information is a Veteran Sponsor’s name, student applicant’s name, address and telephone number and name of the school the student is attending.

Additional information should include:

The sponsor must be an active duty service member from Charlestown or a veteran who entered the service from Charlestown or the child or grandchild of a veteran who enlisted from Charlestown

• First time sponsors must produce a DD214 certifying the sponsor’s service

• The student applicant must be attending a tuition grammar school, high school, or college

• At least five awards of $500 will be made to eligible students. In addition, the Billy Boyd Scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded to a college-bound high school senior.

• If you have questions or need additional information please contact Steve Fabiano at (617) 438-2022

CNC to Hold Election for Seven Precinct Seats

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council is conducting the election for its seven precinct seats on Saturday, Nov.20, at the Hayes Square Police Station, 20 Vine St.

Nomination papers are currently available at the Charlestown Public Library, electronically from the CNC website or from election chair, [email protected]

Candidates for these seats must be a resident of the precinct, must be 18 years or older and secure a minimum of 25 signatures from Charlestown residents who live in their precinct and are 18 years or older. Completed nomination papers must be mailed and postmarked no later than Friday, Nov. 5.

Mail to: Charlestown Neighborhood Council

P.O. Box 397

Charlestown, MA 02129

The name of all certified candidates will. Be published in the Charlestown Patriot Bridge prior to the election.

Monument Square Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat Returns for 36th Year

The 36th Annual Halloween at Monument Square is coming on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m. to the Bunker Hill Monument.

The Charlestown Halloween tradition alive by gathering at the Monument Steps by Monument Avenue, thanks to the National Park Service. A short program follows, with entertainment by Urbanity Dance, as well as the beloved Trick or Treat poem by the Monument Square Wizard. The Tony Barry Marching Band will lead the Parade around the Bunker Hill Monument.

Additionally, fun displays around the Monument are in the works, plus Baby Sharks, The Bubble Guy and ALLO Playspace on the Bunker Hill ground to accommodate little ones. Dance with a disc jockey at Monument Street. Paul Revere, Mother Goose and many more characters will also be on hand, and Monument area neighbors will provide treats.

The Charlestown Mothers Association sponsors the festive decorations and glow-in-the-dark necklaces to keep children safe. Many other generous donors make this event possible. Participation and donations to make this the best Halloween yet, and for safety purposes, social distance and wear masks.

A Harvest on Vine table will also be set for residents and friends to bring canned food, cereal, other items, and financial donations for their neighbors experiencing food insecurity. Last year, the effort raised approximately $20,000 for our neighbors.

Halloween in the Gardens Coming Oct. 24

Gardens for Charlestown presents Halloween in the Gardens on Sunday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 499 Bunker Hill St. (at the corner of Main and Bunker Hill streets), with arts and crafts; pony rides (10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.), balloon twisters (11 a.m.-1p.m.); photo ops; and the famous cake walk.

There will be plenty of fun to entertain even the witches and ghosts among us., and costumes are encouraged for guests of all ages. Admission is $10 for children and (free for well-behaved adults), although additional fees apply for some activities.