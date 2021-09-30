MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center Welcomes Dr. Monteiro

Cheryl Monteiro, MD, recently joined the staff of the MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center’s Adult Medicine Department.

Dr. Monteiro grew up in New Jersey and went to Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. She moved to New England for her General Internal Medicine Primary care residency at Brown University’s Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I. She returned to Rutgers for an Addiction Medicine Fellowship before making Boston home. Her interests include mental health, treating patients who use substances, harm reduction and shared decision-making.

Cheryl Monteiro, MD

Dr. Monteiro is available to welcome new patients from the Charlestown community. Please call 617 724-8135 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Monteiro.