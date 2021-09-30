Charlestown High School Receives Brown Rudnick Charitable Foundation Grant

For a third year in a row Charlestown High School will be the beneficiary of a Brown Rudnick Charitable Foundation grant.

Last week the foundation announced its 2021 Relationship Grants, totaling $200,000 to nonprofit organizations that support educational programs in underserved communities in the cities where the firm has a presence. The law firm’s charitable entity was established in 2001 as the result of Brown Rudnick’s lead work in the state’s successful suit against the tobacco industry. Brown Rudnick decided to use a portion of the fees received from this case to create the Charitable Foundation.

Charlestown High School will use the grant money to support a science mentoring program and a science expo at the school.

“At Brown Rudnick, we take pride in our dedication to giving back to those in our communities who need it most,” said CEO Bill Baldiga. “These Relationship Grants not only offer resources to several non-profit organizations who can help do just that – they energize Brown Rudnick volunteers and provide meaningful opportunities to create positive social change. I’m so proud of the Foundation’s work and am thrilled to partner with these organizations in our ongoing efforts.”

Charlestown High School was one of 56 letters of interest from qualified organizations to the Foundation Grants Committee.

The committee narrowed the field down to twenty-five applicants and Charlestown High was invited to submit full proposals. The high school was selected by the Foundation’s Board of Directors in June 2021.

“Many of our students – especially those in underserved communities – have been set back by this pandemic,” said Chair of the Foundation Grants Committee and Partner in Brown Rudnick’s Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring Practice Group Cathrine Castaldi. “So to be able to offer grants in support of programs that can improve their education – in STEAM, literacy, college prep and civics – is deeply important to us. We look forward to collaborating with these non-profits in their missions this year and beyond.”