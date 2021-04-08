News Briefs

State to hold Public Meeting for the Silver Line Extension Alternatives Analysis

The MBTA and MassDOT project team will present an overview of the Silver Line Extension (SLX) Alternatives Analysis, share the findings so far, and gather input from the community at a virtual public meeting being held at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 27.

The project team is seeking the public’s input on the project’s needs, goals, and objectives; the findings so far; and what alignments should be considered in connecting Chelsea with Everett, Somerville, Cambridge, and/or downtown Boston.

Feedback can be provided via online polls during the meeting. An online feedback form will also be available closer to the meeting date and for the weeks following the meeting.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom. Participants are asked to pre-register. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend

Old Schoolboys scholarships open to residents of the Town

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association isn’t able to have its annual banquet this year, but it is going ahead with a plan to distribute up to $26,000 in scholarships to students in the Town.

The deadline for the Old Charlestown Schoolboys scholarships has been extended to April 28 and the scholarships are open to any Charlestown resident who:

•is a senior in high school.

•has been a resident of Charlestown.

•will be entering college or preparatory school or technical school this year

•is a senior in high school or freshman, sophomore or junior in college or preparatory school.

Applications can be obtained at the Boston Public Library, the Charlestown Boys and Girls Club, St. Mary-St. Catherine of Sienna office, St. Francis de Sales office, St. John’s Office, and the First Church of Charlestown Office.

Applications are due April 28, 2021.

This year no transcripts are required.

For more information, please contact Jim O’Brien (617-543-5384).

Support Charlestown Preservation Society Fundraiser with 50/50 Raffle

Due to the pandemic restrictions, most of The Charlestown Preservation Society (CPS) fundraisers have been put on hold. That’s why the 50/50 raffle is so important to the day-to-day operations of CPS.

Only 200 tickets will be sold. One lucky winner will be drawn on May 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. for One Prize of $10,000. One raffle ticket is $100, and friends can split the cost of a ticket if that makes it easier.

The funds go to support the ongoing operation of the society. The CPS is involved in a number of critical planning issues that are facing the neighborhood, including PLAN Charlestown, Preservation Park in Thompson Square, and the Design Review Committee that reviews the impact of development.

Ways to Buy/Donate:

•To pay with PayPal or credit card, you can use this (https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=Y3MLAYLEQGWX6) or scan the QR code to buy a ticket (select 50/50 Raffle from the dropdown “Use this donation for” menu); also, please click on “Share your mailing address” when you pay so that we can send your ticket(s).

•Use the handy QR code https://cps-ris.org/cps-50-50-raffle/

•Make a check out to Charlestown Preservation Society and mail to:

Charlestown Preservation Society, PO Box 290201, Charlestown, MA 02129.

Again, please be sure to include one’s mailing address somewhere. Checks must be received prior to drawing night. We will send you your ticket(s) after your donation is received and you can go to our CPS webpages for more info about the live drawing and other raffle news. Good luck and thank you.

USS Constitution Museum Reopens to Public on 45th Anniversary

The USS Constitution Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, April 8, at 10 a.m., the 45th anniversary of its opening in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Following that date, the Museum will be open Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Anne Grimes Rand, USS Constitution Museum President & CEO, will be there with a wide smile under her mask to greet visitors on this historic day.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors back to the USS Constitution Museum on our 45th birthday,” said Rand. “We are committed to safely providing educational and engaging experiences for our guests.”

On April 8, Anne Grimes Rand will commemorate the Museum’s 45th anniversary by firing the morning cannon on “Old Ironsides” at 8:00 a.m. Immediately following that ceremony, USS Constitution’s Commanding Officer John Benda and Rand will share their favorite Museum and Ship memories.

Rand and Commander Benda will head to the Museum for remarks and a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m.

Anne Grimes Rand is also celebrating a milestone anniversary: 2021 marks her 35th year at the Museum. She has been a guiding force at the Museum during her more than three decades. Rand has navigated a pandemic, recession, government shutdowns, and myriad transformative projects along the way, but the USS Constitution Museum’s longest-serving employee approaches it all with undaunted courage and positivity. “We can and have weathered the storms together, and come out stronger because of it,” explained Rand. “The key is to be respectful, to listen, and to incorporate different perspectives and ideas.”

As the Museum readies for the next chapter in its history, Rand looks forward to sharing historic and contemporary stories of “Old Ironsides” with new armchair sailors. “The USS Constitution Museum shares stories of innovation, teamwork, service and sacrifice, both past and present. We encourage life-long learning and inspire the next generation of citizens and leaders. What could be more exciting than that?” The Museum will reopen with visitor safety enhancements and policies in accordance with city and state