Laborers Local 223 Back Santiago for Boston Mayor

State Rep. and mayoral candidate Jon Santiago has earned the endorsement of Laborers International of North America Local 223, marking a major endorsement in the race for Boston mayor and a significant boost to Santiago’s growing citywide organization.

Laborers Local 223 is part of the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council. Local 223 was the union of U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

“The relationship between the building trades and the mayor of Boston and the future development of our city is essential and we know that Jon Santiago is the leader that will continue that tradition of partnership,” said Laborers Local 223 Business Manager Marty Walsh. “Boston has been fortunate to have had three decades of the strongest partnership between the mayor and the working people who build our city. This tradition has made Boston the global city that it is today and in that spirit, I’m so proud to endorse Jon Santiago and pledge our commitment to elect him the next mayor of Boston.”

They are the largest Laborers local in the city of Boston and one of the largest in Massachusetts, representing an estimated 1,700 members.

“Jon has shown through his career of service and giving back to his community an uncommon ability to get things done and deliver results when people need them most. He’s a true leader for working people and exactly what we need in city hall,” concluded Walsh.

The Local 223 announcement marks Santiago’s first labor endorsement. Santiago, who himself is a former union member, having been part of CIR-SEIU at Boston Medical Center, announced his campaign for mayor in late February.

“I’m thrilled and honored to have the endorsement of Laborers 223,” said Santiago. “The story of this union and its members, generations of immigrants and the diversity they bring to the labor movement in our city is emblematic of the story of Boston. What they’ve done to build our city and build Boston’s middle class is remarkable. I pledge to be their champion as mayor and look forward to advocating for all working people when we build an administration that reflects our great city.”

Santiago added: “Business Manager Marty Walsh is one of the most respected labor leaders in our state and city and I am humbled to have his trust and support of him and his members. The partnership between labor and the mayor of Boston is not only tradition, but essential to ensuring working people across our city have a voice at our collective table when it comes to building our city back, stronger than before.”

Jon Santiago is currently serving his second term as the State Representative for the 9th Suffolk District representing the South End, Roxbury, Back Bay, and Fenway neighborhoods of Boston. He is an emergency room physician employed at Boston Medical Center, the city’s safety net hospital. He serves as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve and has deployed overseas. Prior to these experiences, Santiago served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic. He lives in the South End with his wife, Alexandra.